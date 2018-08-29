Services Honoring John McCain Begin

(AP) – The late Sen. John McCain’s wife, Cindy, walked up to the flag-draped casket holding her husband’s body at the Arizona Capitol and patted it, then leaned over and kissed it.

The rest of his children then filed past the casket and touched it Wednesday, including his sons in uniform and daughter Meghan McCain who was weeping.

Gov. Doug Ducey and his wife bowed and McCain’s former colleagues, Sen. Jeff Flake and former Sen. Jon Kyl, both touched the casket.

Flake gave a prayer at a private ceremony that preceded a public viewing for the 81-year-old Republican who died Saturday of an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Arizona’s governor says Sen. John McCain was one of the only politicians who could get people to set aside politics.

Gov. Doug Ducey said that imagining Arizona without McCain is like imagining the state without the Grand Canyon, two things it’s known for.

The governor called McCain one of Arizona’s favorite adopted sons.

Ducey said Arizona residents knew they could follow McCain, who served in Vietnam as a Navy pilot and was captured as a prisoner of war, because he was trusted and tested, qualities that are in short supply.

A memorial service will be held Thursday at North Phoenix Baptist Church before McCain’s body is flown to Washington, D.C., for a ceremony Friday at the U.S. Capitol and a memorial service Saturday at Washington National Cathedral, followed by a private memorial service and burial Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

