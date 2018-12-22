Several Agencies Impacted By Partial Government Shutdown

(AP) – A partial federal shutdown took hold early Saturday after Democrats refused to meet President Donald Trump’s demands for $5 billion to start erecting his cherished Mexican border wall, a chaotic postscript for Republicans in the waning days of their two-year reign controlling government.

With negotiations expected to continue, the House and Senate both scheduled rare Saturday sessions. House members were told they’d get 24 hours’ notice before a vote.

The gridlock blocks money for nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice.

The lack of funds will disrupt many government operations and the routines of 800,000 federal employees. Roughly 420,000 workers were deemed essential and will work unpaid just days before Christmas, while 380,000 will be furloughed, meaning they’ll stay home without pay.

Those being furloughed include nearly everyone at NASA and 52,000 workers at the Internal Revenue Service. About 8 in 10 employees of the National Park Service will stay home and many parks were expected to close.

The Senate passed legislation ensuring workers will receive back pay, which the House seemed sure to approve.

Some agencies, including the Pentagon and the departments of Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services, were already funded for the year in agreements reached earlier, and they will operate as usual.

The U.S. Postal Service, busy delivering packages for the holiday season, will not be affected because it’s an independent agency. Social Security checks will still be mailed, troops will remain on duty and food inspections will continue.

Also still functioning will be the FBI, the Border Patrol and the Coast Guard. Transportation Security Administration officers will continue to staff airport checkpoints and air traffic controllers will also remain at work.

According to the office of Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (17-Rockford), this is the anticipated impact of a federal shutdown.

ADDITIONAL AGENCIES, NOT LISTED, MAY ALSO BE IMPACTED. THIS LIST IS SUBJECT TO UPDATES AND CHANGES

The following services will continue during a shutdown:

Veterans Health Administration will remain open and continue to provide medical services.

Veterans Affairs call centers, hotlines, and regional offices will remain open.

Social Security beneficiaries will continue receiving checks.

The U.S. Postal Service will keep delivering mail.

Medicare and Medicaid claims will continue to be processed.

Active military will continue serving.

Air traffic controllers, prison guards, TSA agents and border patrol agents will remain on the job.

NASA Mission Control will continue supporting astronauts serving on the Space Station.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) offices will remain open.

The following services will be halted during a shutdown:

Loans to rural communities will be halted.

New applications for small business loans will be halted.

Permits and reviews for transportation projects will be halted except in cases of emergency.

Consumer protection services (child product safety, financial security, etc.) will be halted.

Non-essential Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) inspections of chemical facilities and drinking water systems will be halted.

Non-essential federal employees at unfunded agencies, including but not limited to the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Homeland Security, will be immediately furloughed without pay.

The following services will continue in a limited capacity but may be halted in an extended shutdown: