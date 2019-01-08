Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shots Fired Near Mossville

(From 25 News)–Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says police are investigating a shots fired incident near Mossville.

Deputies were called out to E. Resthaven Rd. just after 3:15 a.m. Monday, and found evidence shots were fired in the 1600 block of Melaik Court nearby. 25 News was told a house and a vehicle were caught in the crossfire.

Asbell said 24-year-old Brandon Scholl was arrested in connection with the incident, but police are still investigating.

Scholl faces charges including reckless discharge of a firearm.