Sheriff’s Office No Longer Publishes Commitment Report

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office sent out their last Daily Commitment Report, which listed people booked into the Peoria County Jail within a 24 hour period, last Friday.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says pending changes in Illinois state law, expected to go into effect this month, block the circulation of mug shots on low-level misdemeanors.

Asbell says the state law would require the Sheriff’s Office to increase manpower time and cost in order to continue the report with those exclusions.

Asbell tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that use of the report has drastically changed since he started it back in 2013. The report was initially designed help alleviate the amount of FOIA requests his office was receiving.

Absell says the report now seems to be a source of entertainment on social media.

“It’s a gossip point. This is where I’ll take a screenshot of the kid I went to high school with, to show all my friends, so we can sit around and get a laugh,” Asbell said.

Asbell says those who appear on the commitment report are innocent until proven guilty. But, that is not how they are often viewed by the public.

“80-percent of those individuals that show up on this report, they are pre-trial detainees. They’re not found guilty of this crime yet. A lot of these are unconvicted. They’re not even charged by the State’s Attorney,” Asbell said.

Asbell says jail records are still be available to the public through the Peoria County website.

Asbell adds, “The ability is there. The functionality is still there. We’re just not putting it out there on a global basis.”