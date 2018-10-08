Sheriff’s Office Warns About Microsoft Scam

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says that there is another new scam circulating the area.

Local residents are getting calls from people saying they work for Microsoft. The calls revolve around the scammer telling the person they need to make improvements to their computer, or that their machine (PC) has been compromised, and that Microsoft will fix the issue for a fee. The scammers, in some instance ask to have a check cashed for them.

The Sheriff’s Office suggests residents think twice before giving money, gift cards, or merchandise to people who call on the phone out of the blue and take a moment to check the validity of the caller’s claims.

