Shoppers Prep For Next Winter Storm

Central Illinois residents have been shopping in full force ahead of the second winter storm in as many weeks forecast for the area.

Four-to-six inches of snow is expected, maybe more, maybe less. But no matter how much snow falls on top of the snow pack left from last weekend, the National Weather Service is warning of whiteout conditions that are expected.

Wind gusts up to 35 miles an hour are expected during the storm and into Saturday night, to be followed by wind chills in the single digits above and below zero.

Snow removal items have been flying off the shelves at Nena Ace Hardware during the past week. Snow melt has been a popular item, according to store manager Doug Hausam.

“That went out the door like hotcakes over the last few days. But, we have some more coming in for this weekend,” Hausam said.

Hausam said shoppers have also been buying snow shovels to replaces ones that broke last weekend.

“I think we had so much more snow than people expected last weekend it kind of caught everybody off guard,” Hausam said.

Area grocery and food stores have seen an increase in customers, as well, in recent days.

“I think people are kind of trying to get ahead of (the storm),” said Alwan and Sons Meat Company co-owner Brian Alwan. “The evening before the storm last weekend we got extremely busy. They’re stocking up, getting their last minute things to be ready to hunker down for a couple of days it seems like.”

Alwan says his customers have been after simple items.

“Hamburger, roasts, chicken, a little bit of deli meats, stuff like that,” Alwan said. “Just something simple to stock up at the house.”