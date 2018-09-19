Should Public Speaking In School Be A Choice?

I know it’s totally human nature to think the generations that come after you are way more CODDLED and FRAGILE than you were . . . but this time it’s really true, right?

Teenagers all over the country are joining a movement to protest against having to stand up in front of their class to give a presentation. Why? Because public speaking can make them too ANXIOUS.

The protest started when a 15-year-old high school student who goes by “Leen” on Twitter posted a tweet earlier this month that said, quote, “Stop forcing students to present in front of the class and give them a choice not to.”

How do YOU feel about this?