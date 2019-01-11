Smile and say “Cheese!”

I’ve always thought there was no such thing as TOO MUCH Mac and Cheese. Well . . . that’s about to be put to the test.

Costco just started selling a 27-POUND BUCKET of Mac and Cheese! Yes 27 pounds! That’s six gallons. It’s got 180 servings . . . and it has a shelf life of 20 years.

If you want one, it costs $90 . . . so just $2 per serving. Or maybe it’s $90 per serving, if you approach this bucket like I’m going to. Unfortunately, the last we checked, it was sold out online. Keep checking my friends 🙂