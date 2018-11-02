Smile…You’re On A Police Body Camera

Officers from four Peoria area agencies have begun training on the use of body cameras that have been purchased.

A total of 360 body cameras have been purchased, 240 of them will be in use in the Peoria Police Department. The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office will have 65 cameras, the East Peoria Police Department 45 and 10 will be in use by the Peoria Park District.

Training began Friday at the Peoria Police Department. Officers will start wearing the cameras during their first shift after training. It is expected the training will be completed in about two weeks with all the body cameras out in the field.

“This will, I believe, help enhance the relations between police and the community,” Marion told reporters following the first round of training. It will have the transparency there, and I believe it will change behavior on both sides.”

Marion said officers are being instructed to turn on their cameras immediately upon being dispatched to a location and leave them on throughout the time they are at a specific location.

While making a traffic stop, officers will turn on their body cameras when they turn their vehicle’s emergency lights on. The officers will inform a driver that is being stopped, and the occupants, that the body camera is recording the stop.

But, Marion says, the view of the cameras will be limited in that will be no peripheral vision.

“They’re going to be positioned on the front of the officers so it will have an angle coming out in front,” Marion said.

Marion admits there will need to be an adjustment in muscle memory for the officers, remembering to turn the cameras on, but, “Believe me, if it’s the same officer who forgets to turn (the camera) on every single time, we would investigate that and take the necessary disciplinary action,” Marion said.

Marion expects a warm reception to the equipment from his officers.

“No different than when we implemented dash cams,” Marion said. “We’d hear some push back but now the dash cams, they’re a great tool for us.”

Marion says city officers assigned to Peoria schools will also have body cameras.

The video collected by Peoria, East Peoria and Peoria Park District officers will be stored on a server at the Peoria Peoria Department. The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has its own server.

The total package cost was $695,000 with $253,000 coming from a grant from the Department of Justice and Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The out-of-pocket cost for the various agencies over five years includes:

$325,000 – City of Peoria

$57,000 – Peoria County

$46,000 – City of East Peoria

$13,000 – Peoria Park District