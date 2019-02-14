SNAP Benefits To Be Paid March 1

The Illinois Department of Human Services says March food assistance benefits will be issued March 1.

February Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits were paid early because of the federal shutdown, so DHS will send out March’s allocation on the first in hopes of easing the gap.

“There’s nothing they need to do, they do not need to visit the offices or call the offices,” said DHS spokesperson Meghan Powers. “Benefits will be automatically loaded onto their Link cards.”

Powers says SNAP clients typically get their benefits at various times during the month, so the March 1 date will be on time for some and early for others.

As for the April benefit, “We plan to issue benefits between April 1 and April 10,” Powers said. “We are waiting on the federal budget to be approved for that plan. But, at this time, we plan for the first through the tenth”

May benefits will be on the regular schedule. However, May benefits will also depend on a new federal budget deal being reached.