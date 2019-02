Rapper Snoop Dogg will headline the 2019 Illinois State Fair.

Snoop Dogg and Friends will perform on Friday, August 16th.

The rap icon has released 17 albums, sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, and received nearly 20 Grammy nominations.

Country duo Dan + Shay and a capella group Pentatonix will also be performing.

The Illinois State Fair will run August 8-18th.