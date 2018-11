The snow may be done, but plows still have work to do.

Starting at 10:30 this morning, snow plows began working on residential areas, clearing them curb to curb.

Sie Maroon, Superintendent of Operations for Peoria Public Works said, “We will remain on those until they are completed.”

Later tonight and in the over night hours, they will be on the watch for refreezing due to moisture on the pavement.