Snow Plows Fighting Early Morning Snow

Overnight snowfall left a layer on the streets Saturday night going into Sunday.

Sie Maroon with Peoria Public Works says that the plows have been out salting since 3:30 Sunday morning.

“We’ll continue with salting the streets, and doing some plowing and touching up along the curb lines,” Maroon said.

Even with some snow on the roads, “they are passable without very much material”, according to Maroon.

Plows will move into the residential streets if the snow hits the two inches mark.

1-2 inches of snow is expected, with some possible freezing rain in the afternoon.