Snow Removal Efforts Continue

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service has a possible one inch of snow forecast, mainly before 11 a.m. But there will be areas of blowing snow before 2 p.m. and patchy blowing snow after 3 p.m. Temperatures will fall to around 22 by 5 p.m.

City of Peoria snow fighters are happy with what appears to be less than anticipated snowfall early Saturday morning. The City’s Sie Maroon says crews about ready to go into the next phase of snow removal.

“We’re getting ready to start put some treatment on those primary routes in the hope that by the time people get moving around they’ll start to see the streets have water on the pavement,” Maroon said.

Maroon says crews have not ventured onto the residential streets.

“I don’t know if we have the two inches on the ground yet, until then we’re not going into the residential streets,” Maroon said. “We may still end up doing some of those just to clear the intersections but it’s too soon to determine that.”

A Traffic Collision Alert is in effect in the City of Peoria. Citizens that are involved in vehicle crashes, where no one is injured and all vehicles are drivable, should exchange information and report the accident in person to the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams Street, within 36 hours after the end of the alert. All parties involved in the accident must be present in order to file the report with the Police Department.

Parking bans are in effect in Bartonville, Creve Coeur, Canton, Farmington, Mackinaw, Tremont, Dunlp and West Peoria.