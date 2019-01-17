Snowfall And Parking Prohibitions

With snowfall on its way this weekend, Peoria Police and Pekin would like to remind the public of parking bans on emergency snow routes.

Parking in areas with signs indicating “Snow Route,” when at least two inches of snow have fallen, can result in vehicles being towed or ticketed.

Current forecasts are predicting four-to-six inches of snow Friday night into Saturday and officials want the public to be aware of street parking in residential areas, business parking lots, or shopping areas.

They say plan for alternative parking if need be.

The Snow Route parking ban goes into effect in Peoria when two inches of snow has fallen and at least one additional inch is forecasted.

Pekin’s Snow Route parking ban automatically goes into effect with two inches of snow on the ground.