Social Work Program Partnership Between Eureka And Methodist Colleges

Eureka College is partnering with Methodist College to offer the opportunity for students to pursue a major in social work at Eureka.

A “2+2” cooperative agreement was signed between Eureka College President Jamel Santa Cruze Wright (pictured left) and Methodist College Chancellor James Dire (pictured right).

The agreement will allow students to take Eureka College and Methodist College social work courses at Eureka for two years, before finishing their work toward a Bachelor’s in Social Work degree at Methodist. Student will have seven years to complete the program once that have been admitted to Methodist.

At Eureka, students in the program will have the option to participated in co-curricular and extracurricular activities that are not available at Methodist College, including athletics, choir and Greek life.

The arrangement allow students to explore social work as a career during their first year at Eureka and readily change to another major if they decide it does not suit them.

“I think this is going to be a fabulous program that matches students’ interests with the needs of a community,” said Eureka College Provost Ann Fulop in a news release. “These cooperative agreements give students more options for earning their degrees.

“I think it’s a win-win for both colleges,” said Methodist College Chancellor James Dire. “We’re really excited about the start of this program.”

This is the second cooperative agreement between Eureka and Methodist Colleges, after the shared nursing program announced in 2017.