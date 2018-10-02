South Pekin Woman Sentenced To Probation

A South Pekin woman is sentenced to four years probation in Tazewell County court for the shooting of her husband.

Karen Garman, 56, pleaded guilty but mentally ill Monday. Garman shot her husband, Kevin, in the ankle in the couple’s home in March 2017.

The Journal Star reports Garman had been diagnosed with a mental illness during pre-trial investigations, making the guilty but mentally ill plea option available.

Garman could be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison if she violates the terms of the probation, which include mental health treatment and drug and alcohol testing.

Garman had been free on bond since her arrest and had no prior felony record.

Garman, according to her attorney, was a teacher for Peoria Public Schools at the time the shooting. Her current job status is not available.

