Spice up your life: Spice Girls announce 2019 UK stadium tour

The ‘90s girl group is officially reuniting — minus Posh Spice Victoria Beckham — for a 2019 stadium tour in the U.K. Emma, Mel B, Melanie C and Geri will be taking the stage together for the first time since the London 2012 Olympics.

All the Girls expressed their excitement about being back together.

“I’ve said it sooo many times I’m beside myself it’s actually happening yipppeeee,” Mel B, aka Melanie Brown, Scary Spice, says in a statement. “I’m now properly screaming it from every rooftop – me and my girls will see you all on stage!!”

Baby Spice Emma Bunton adds, “It’s time to spice things up all over again!!!!! I can’t wait to perform to our forever supporting fans and a whole new spice generation! Love you all!”

Melanie Chisolm, aka Sporty Spice, says she feels it was “the right time to do it all over again,” while Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, says she’s excited to bring “girl power” to both old and new fans.

While Victoria Beckham won’t be joining them because of business commitments, she did release a statement in support of her group mates.

“Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!” she says.

Dates kick off June 1 in Manchester, and wrap June 15 at London’s famed Wembley Stadium. Jess Glynne will be their supporting act. Tickets go on sale Saturday, November 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Here are the tour dates:

6/1 — Manchester, UK, Etihad Stadium

6/3 — Coventry, UK, Ricoh Stadium

6/6 — Sunderland, UK, Stadium Of Light

6/8 — Edinburgh, UK, BT Murrayfield Stadium

6/10 — Bristol, UK, Ashton Gate Stadium

6/15 — London, UK, Wembley Stadium

