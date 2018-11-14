St. Edward Students Learn CPR

As a bystander in the event of someone collapsing, not everyone knows what to do, including students watching an adult collapse during their lunch time.

After their principal, Mike Domico, collapsed in Sudden Cardiac Arrest in September, the students of St. Edward School in Chillicothe learned the importance of knowing CPR.

Domico does not recall much of that day. He showed no symptoms leading up to the collapse. Three days later he woke up at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

“I went down with no pain and I woke up with no pain,” Domico said.

After the collapse, students ran to 6th and 7th grade teacher Luke Heineman, who had learned CPR in July.

“I went running right downstairs and it was a mess of a scene down there. Mr. Domico was kind of laying face down,” Heineman said.

Domico also hit his head on the way down, leaving a large cut.

Heineman performed chest compressions until first responders arrived on scene.

Two months later, Domico is back on the job and joined the students in the school gym to learn CPR skills with a workshop set up by AMT.

Domico turned the traumatic event into a learning experience for his students.

“That’s education for you,” Heineman said.

After his collapse, Domico says it’s a good idea for everyone to get involved.

“You can save a life. It can be something as simple as running to get another person,” Domico said.

Heineman thinks the kids learning CPR skills is a positive skill they can use for the rest of their lives.

“The more people we get certified early, who know how to do something, compressions, then the better,” Heineman said.

The kids of St. Edward knew to get help from an adult, and Heineman and Domico said that makes them the heroes.