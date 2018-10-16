Stair Climb Honors Fallen FDNY Firefighters

The Illinois Fire Chiefs Association has devised a new way to honor fallen firefighters, especially the 343 from New York City who died during the 9-11 terror attacks.

“We usually do a 5k run but we decided to take it in a different direction,” said Havana Fire Chief John Kachanuk.

A group of firefighters climbed 22-hundred stairs within the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria. They did eight rotations to the hotel’s 12th floor.

“Bascially, (the New York firefighters) made it to the 77th floor and didn’t go higher and the World Trade Center was 110 floors,” Kachanuk said. “So, we’re finishing that walk.”

“Most of the firefighters here are doing it for two reasons. For the physical aspect of it but, most importantly, to remember those who have fallen,” Kachanuk said.

The 9-11 stair climb raised money for the National Fallen Fire Fighters Foundation to support families of the nation’s fallen firefighters.

