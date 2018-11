Why just put up a Christmas tree this year when you could DRINK one? Starbucks just rolled out its newest holiday beverage, the Juniper Latte. Junipers are small pine trees, and the latte TASTES like one . . . they say it, quote, “features a hint of juniper and sage, an evergreen aroma, and citrus notes.”

So if you want to know what a Christmas tree tastes like, these lattes are on sale now at Starbucks stores across the country and in Canada.