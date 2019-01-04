State Agency Raising Awareness About Radon

(Springfield)–Gov. Bruce Rauner has proclaimed January ‘Radon Awareness Month’ in Illinois to increase awareness about the presence of radon.

Radon gas is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is

recognized as the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. It’s estimated nearly 1,200 people in Illinois develop radon-related lung cancer each year.

“Radon related health risks are preventable,” said Governor Rauner. “Radon can be detected with a simple test and fixed through well-established techniques. With greater awareness we can save lives.”

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the American Lung Association in Illinois are joining forces in January to increase public awareness of radon risks and ways to reduce radon exposure.

IEMA and ALAIL announced Thursday the continuation of a statewide contest that encourages students to use their creative talents to promote radon awareness.

The American Lung is accepting submissions for the annual radon poster and video contests.

The Illinois Radon Poster Contest is open to students ages 9-14. Entries are due by March 1. Prizes include $200 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place.

For more information about the poster contest, visit https://www.lung.org/local-content/illinois/documents/2019-illinois-radonposter.pdf.

High school students can also compete for prizes by participating in the Illinois Radon Video Contest. This contest requires for students to produce a creative 30-second YouTube video about radon.

The video submission deadline is March 8. Videos can be created by an individual student, group of students or classroom. Student prizes include $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place, $500 for third place and $250 for seven honorable mention videos.

New this year, the winning video may appear on the big screen in local movie theaters across the state.

For more information on Radon, click HERE.