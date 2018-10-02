State Police Memorial Park Dedicated

The new Illinois State Police Memorial Park has been dedicated in downtown Springfield.

The park honors 67 fallen state troopers who were killed in the line of duty. The park, formerly known as Becker Park, is located immediately north of the Illinois State Police Central Headquarters on Lawrence Avenue between Sixth and Seventh Streets in Springfield.

The park features a black granite memorial wall etched with the names of fallen troopers and will soon have benches, landscaping and a reflecting pool.

The name on the wall include Sgt. Erin Hehl who was killed in a helicopter crash during a training exercise in 1997.

“It’s been said that we die twice. Once through physical death, the second when we are forgotten. This memorial will keep that from ever happening,” said Hehl’s husband, Bob, who spoke during Tuesday’s dedication ceremony.

“Law enforcement never forgets their fallen,” said State Police Director Leo Schmitz. “This is a symbol that will make it so nobody ever forgets it.”

Funds for the approximately $2.5 million park were raised by the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation.

