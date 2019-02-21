String Of Garage Burglaries Reported In Chillicothe

(AP) – The Chillicothe Police Department is making residents aware of a string of recent garage burglaries.

Chief Scott Mettille said the burglaries occurred Wednesday evening into the early morning hours of Thursday. In all cases, the garages were detached from the residence and unlocked.

The areas affected were all on the west side of Fourth Street from Sycamore Street to Truitt Avenue.

Mettille is reminding residents to keep their garages and vehicles locked at all times. Residents should also keep an eye on their surroundings and contact police immediately is suspicious activity is seen.

Anyone with information concerning the burglaries should contact the Chillicothe Police Department (309-274-2129).