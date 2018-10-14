Strong Passwords Will Protect Your Cyber Security

Cyber Security begins with strong passwords.

Jennifer Rominger with the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology says although it is a pain to remember a complex password, that’s what’s best.

“Lower case, upper case, special characters, numbers,” Rominger said. “There are programs out there than can hack a password if you had just dictionary words in it in seconds. Numbers, like one to two seconds.”

Rominger said you need to have even stronger passwords for accounts at home where you may not have the firewall protections you do at work.

“Don’t use the same password over and over again. If you have the same password for your Facebook and your bank account, you’ve got problems,” Rominger said.

Experts say longer passwords of at least 12 characters are best since they are harder to crack.

