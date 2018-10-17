Suit Alleges Pritzker Campaign Discriminates Against Black/Latino Workers

(From 25 News)–A lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Chicago alleges J.B. Pritzker’s campaign for governor “has a serious race problem.”

The lawsuit filed against the Democrat’s gubernatorial campaign said African-American and Latino workers are “herded” into race-specific positions where they are offered no chances for advancement and receive less favorable treatment their white counterparts.

The lawsuit alleges most of the Latino and black workers were in Chicago.

The lawsuit said Kasmine Calhoun, a black woman, traveled over 1,000 miles to work for Pritzker’s campaign in September. She was placed in Peoria, and allegedly later told she was hired to meet a “black female organizer quota.”

The lawsuit alleges Calhoun was supposed to live with a family friendly to the campaign, but they denied her housing when they found out she was black. Calhoun slept in her car and in the campaign office. Eventually, a senior campaign aide found Calhoun a hotel in “an unsafe part of town,” the lawsuit alleges. The hotel is not named.

Calhoun voiced complaints about the safety of the hotel, and was allegedly told to “make due” because of the “financial budget” of the campaign. The Peoria County Democratic Party told the campaign they could request cheaper rates at other hotels, which would not impact the budget, but the campaign refused to change Calhoun’s rooming, the lawsuit said.

Calhoun resigned her job.

Other allegations in the lawsuit said field organizers were told to “go round up 40 black guys” for an event, and were told that Pritzker would visit an campaign office in a low-income Chicago neighborhood when “they stop shooting.”

“I am very proud of the campaign that JB and I have put together,” said a statement attributed to Pritzker’s running mate, Julianna Stratton. “The majority of our senior team are African American and almost 45% of our entire staff are people of color. When people feel like they have been harassed or discriminated against, they have the right to come forward and have their voices heard. In this case, we had a letter delivered to us asking for $7.5 million dollars in 24 hours or they threatened legal action and to go to press. That’s not a good faith effort.”

“The incidents listed in this complaint are baseless and make offensive claims in regard to several members of our staff,” Stratton continued. “We stand by our staff and that’s why we are not afraid to litigate this to the fullest extent of the law. I couldn’t be prouder to be on the ticket with JB and of the statewide, grassroots campaign we’ve built.”

