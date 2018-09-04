Tazewell County Health Department officials have confirmed the first positive test this year of mosquitoes for West Nile virus.

Officials say health department staff collected the mosquitoes in late August in East Peoria.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans through bite of a mosquito that fed on an infected bird.

Common symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks.

“Four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms,” said Evelyn Neavear, Tazewell County Health Department environmental health director. “In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis or encephalitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 50 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.”

Precautions also include practicing the three “R’s” – reduce, repel, and report.

REDUCE – make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut. Eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers.

REPEL – when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

REPORT – report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito eggs.

Additional information about West Nile virus can be found HERE.

The post Tazewell County Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus appeared first on 1470 WMBD.