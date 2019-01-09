Tazewell County Schools Try Again For Sales Tax

(From 25 News) — Tazewell County schools are trying to get a special facilities sales tax passed again.

A proposal to impose a one percent sales tax dedicated to school facilities improvements was certified to appear on the April 2 ballot on Tuesday.

The tax would be imposed on many services and goods throughout Tazewell County. The tax does not include vehicles, groceries, drugs, and farm equipment.

Voters rejected the measure 48-percent to 51-percent when it last appeared on the ballot on November 2018. Voters in Tazewell County rejected the tax proposal twice before that.

Currently, about half of Illinois’ counties impose a school facilities sales tax, including Peoria County.