Teaching Vacancies Remain In PPS

A statewide teacher shortage is reflected in Peoria Public Schools.

The district still has 39 teaching vacancies as it enters the first full month of the new school year. And it could have been more.

Teachers union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro told the Journal Star around 15 vacancies were filled by the consolidation of classes that had few students.

Substitutes are being used to fill the vacancies.

The district has a hiring event scheduled Sept. 27 in the administration office, 3202 N. Wisconsin Ave.

