Teen Injures Shoulder Jumping From Morton Carnival Ride

Morton police are investigating an incident involving a carnival ride at the Morton Pumpkin Festival.

Police Chief Craig Hilliard told the Journal Star two teenage boys were getting into a ride called The Zipper around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

As one boy entered a caged-in car, the ride started to move. The boy jumped from an open door and landed on his shoulder. Hilliard says the boy’s injury was not serious. The second boy jumped to the side.

It is not known why the ride suddenly began to move, although Hilliard speculated human error to be the cause.

The ride was allowed to resume operations after the mechanical system was examined.

The operator of the carnival ride, Big M Amusements from New Holland, Illinois, was the same operator two years ago when the door of ride came open at the Morton Pumpkin Festival.

The cage of a ride occupied by a girl flew open as the ride called the Rock-O-Plane was in full operation. She went a full revolution on the ride with the door open before it was slowed enough that an attendant was able to grab the cage and get the girl out. She was not injured.

