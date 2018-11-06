“Thankgiving In A Can?”

I’m not sure how good your memory is for the ups and downs of the potato chip industry, but mine is weirdly good. So I remember last year, Pringles made chips with different Thanksgiving dinner flavors . . . but just as a test. They weren’t for sale.
So I’m happy to say the test must’ve gone well . . . because this year, they’re actually selling them.
You can get a pack of three flavors . . . turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie . . . for $15 at KelloggStore.com. They go on sale at 11:59 P.M. Eastern tonight. As far as we know, they won’t be in stores, so that’s how you’ll have to get ’em.
They sent out a Tweet saying:
“We packed everything you love about Thanksgiving into our limited-edition Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner, and removed everything you don’t — like your 27th year at the kids’ table.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Still Have Leftover Halloween Candy? Daylight Saving Ends! Welcome to November Years Of Candy! Gift Cards For The Coming Holidays? “Diet” Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups?
Comments