Thanksgiving Ice Cream Flavors?

If you’ve never heard of Salt & Straw, it’s an ice cream company on the west coast, and they do . . . um . . . interesting things with their flavors. Like, at Halloween, they sold flavors made out of pig’s blood and crickets. So guess what, . . .they just rolled out their Thanksgiving flavors, and they aren’t QUITE as extreme as the Halloween ones . . . but they’re still not like normal ice cream. The flavors are . . .

1. Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey, with turkey fat and skin mixed in.

2. Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans.

3. Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet.

4. Roasted Peach and Sage Cornbread Stuffing.

5. And Spiced Goat Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

A few of these are reruns from their Thanksgiving pack last year, but the cornbread stuffing and cranberry sauce are brand new.

But now . . . the price. To get one pint of each shipped to you, it’ll run you $65, plus up to another $50 or $60 for the air shipping they have to use for ice cream. But if you serve them for Thanksgiving instead of cooking, maybe you’ll save money?