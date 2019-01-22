Could you afford going to the Big Game?

With the Big Game coming to Atlanta. That means you’ll be able to get a hot dog for $2, which is $4 less than it was at last year.

Everything else is relatively cheap too. The $2 menu also includes: Refillable sodas, bottled water, pretzels, and popcorn. For $3, you can get nachos, waffle fries, or a slice of pizza. For $5, you can get a beer or a cheeseburger. And for $6, you can get a chicken tender basket with fries. Not bad.

If you’re like most people, you’ll probably never be able to afford actually going to the Big Game. CNBC tried to take a stab at figuring out how much it costs, including fluctuating ticket and lodging prices, not to mention different travel expenses depending on where you’re coming from.

But here’s what they came up with for this year’s Big Game:

1. Getting into the game: $3,475 to $15,925. As of last night, tickets on the SECONDARY market were going for between $3,800 and $35,000.

2. Transportation to Atlanta: $64 to $220

3. Lodging: $300 to $1,422

4. Food: $70 to $125

5. Getting around town: $19 to $110

6. Entertainment: $0 to $285.

So according to those estimates, you’re looking at a grand total between: $3,928 and $18,087.

If I’m gonna pay these prices I would rather go to a resort! 🙂 Enjoy the game coming in 2 weeks 🙂