‘The Conners’ scores solid ratings but can’t top ‘Roseanne’ premiere

ABC/Robert Trachtenberg(LOS ANGELES) — It seems The Conners are doing just fine without Roseanne — at least, so far.

The ABC spin-off series premiered Tuesday night to solid ratings, making it TV’s number-one series debut this season. It brought in 10.5 million viewers, topping NBC’s Manifest, which debuted with 10.4 million viewers on September 24.

The Conners was TV’s most-watched series debut since ABC’s The Good Doctor in 2017, as well as ABC’s most-watched comedy series debut in four years.

While the show certainly did well, it still debuted way below the premiere of the initial Roseanne revival earlier this year. The one-hour Roseanne premiere back in March drew a staggering 18.4 million viewers. The Conners was, however, on par with the ratings for the Roseanne season finale.

Tuesday night’s episode revealed Roseanne Conner died of an opioid overdose following knee surgery. Roseanne Barr was booted from the show in May over a tweet she made that was widely seen as racist.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.