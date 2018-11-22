The Greatest Showman: In ‘DWTS’ finale shocker, Bobby Bones wins the Mirrorball Trophy

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Bobby Bones, the radio host and comedian who remained, in his own words, “clueless” about dancing throughout the entire competition, was named the champion of Dancing with the Stars season 27 on Monday night.

Throughout the competition, Bobby and his pro partner Sharna Burgess were never among the highest-scoring couples, but their routines — featuring Bobby’s manic energy and wacky enthusiasm — were crowd pleasers, and Bobby emerged as a fan favorite. The judges saluted Bobby as “the people’s champion,” and praised his ability to entertain.

Still, it was shocking to see Bobby — whose only 10s of the competition came last night after his and Sharna’s freestyle to the song “The Greatest Show” — win the Mirrorball Trophy over other couples who’d consistently racked up perfect scores in the past eight weeks.

Perhaps it was Bobby’s flossing at the end of the routine which tipped the scales in his favor. Even co-host Tom Bergeron joined in…using real dental floss, of course.

Each of the four remaining couples danced twice last night: First, they reprised their most memorable dances, and then they did their freestyles. At the end of the night, both Milo Manheim and his partner Witney Carson, and Evanna Lynch and her partner Keo Motsepe, had scored perfect 60/60s.

Milo and Witney reprised their New York City-themed Charleston, and then performed an impressive contemporary number to Bill Withers hit “Ain’t No Sunshine,” which featured plenty of flips and tricks, umbrellas and water. Robin Thicke sang live during the Charleston, and Tom Bergeron specifically thanked Robin for coming, despite the fact that he’s just lost his home in the deadly California fires.

Evanna and Keo reprised their tango from Halloween night, and then freestyled to the Bjork hit “It’s Oh So Quiet,” which combined quieter moments with explosions of big movements and rainbow colors. Evanna also received a special message from Harry Potter castmate Emma Watson congratulating her on making it to the finals.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten got a 57/60 overall. They reprised their Swan Lake Argentine tango, and then did a freestyle which featured them dancing down from the top of an artificial mountain.

Bobby and Sharna, who came in last place score-wise, with 54/60, reprised their MC Hammer dance from trio week. Their freestyle was a big, bright and shiny number with a huge cast.

In addition to Robin Thicke, other top musicians performed. Alexis and Alan did their freestyle to Avril Lavigne’s live performance of her latest single, “Head Above Water.” Country duo Dan + Shay sang their current hit “Speechless,” Lauren Daigle performed “You Say,” and R&B star Tinashe, who’d been voted off the show earlier in the competition, sang “Fever.”

Also during the show, it was announced that the Dancing with the Stars Live: A Night to Remember tour will kick off December 15 in Columbia, SC. Bobby and Milo, plus previously eliminated contestants “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile, John Schneider and Juan Pablo di Pace will all be participating in the tour.