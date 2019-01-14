The Official “Celebrity Big Brother” Cast Has Been Revealed

The cast for the second season of “Celebrity Big Brother” has been announced, and the rumors were NOT true: We won’t be seeing CAITLYN JENNER or former White House Press Secretary SEAN SPICER.

But another former Trump official is onboard: Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted just 10 days as the White House Director of Communications in 2017. At this point, THAT’S what qualifies as a ‘celebrity.’

Strangely enough, pretty much ALL the names that were rumored last week are NOT doing it . . . with two exceptions: Lindsay Lohan’s mom Dina and former “Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett, who were the least interesting people on the list.

Here are the other nine celebrity houseguests:

1. Kato Kaelin, who’s perfect for this because he actually became a celebrity by being a ‘houseguest.’ In fact, in a promo Kato jokes, quote, “Living with celebrities is nothing new to me.”

2. Former “Blossom” heart-throb Joey Lawrence

3. Former Olympian and national embarrassment Ryan Lochte

4. Grammy nominee and TV personality Tamar Braxton

5. Former Olympic track athlete and bobsledder Lolo Jones

6. Former NFL running back and marijuana aficionado Ricky Williams

7. Former WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie

8. Former singer and current ‘real housewife’ Kandi Burruss

9. Comedian Tom Green, who you’d remember from the ’90s when he was doing stuff like “Freddy Got Fingered”.

Most of these people don’t REALLY need an introduction though, because they’ve done “Dancing with the Stars”. They’re in the ‘won’t turn down a paycheck’ portion of their careers.

Jonathan Bennett and Lolo were on Season 19, Tamar did Season 21, Joey did Season 3, and Ryan was on Season 23.

Meanwhile, Tom Green was on “Celebrity Apprentice” with President Trump . . . and Ricky Williams did “The New Celebrity Apprentice” when Schwarzenegger was the host.

“Celebrity Big Brother” premieres next Monday on CBS.