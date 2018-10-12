The Owners of a Little Caesars in North Dakota Have Given Away 142,000 Slices of Pizza to the Homeless

A couple in Fargo, North Dakota named Mike and Jenny Stevens opened a Little Caesars franchise back in 2015. And about two years ago, they noticed that homeless people kept looking for leftover pizza in their dumpster outside.

So they put up a sign that said anyone who couldn’t afford to eat could come in and get some fresh HOT pizza, free of charge.

The sign in their window says, “You’re a human being and worth more than a meal from a dumpster. Please come in during operating hours for a couple slices of hot pizza and a cup of water at no charge. No questions asked.”

For the last two years, they’ve kept that promise . . . and given away over 142,000 slices of pizza, or about $70,000 worth of food.

Sadly, Mike was diagnosed with leukemia, and passed away last year at 66. But Jenny hasn’t stopped giving away pizza.

She says Mike was extremely passionate about it, because it was a small thing they could do every day that made a big difference for people.

Locals sometimes help with the cost by leaving change behind on the counter. And there’s also a GoFundMe page to help them pay for next year. If you want to help out, search for “Homeless Shelter Pizza” on GoFundMe.com.