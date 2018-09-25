The people have spoken, and Keith Urban is country’s top nominee at the PCAs

ABC/Image Group LAThe second round of voting for November’s People’s Choice Awards is now underway, as the contenders in each category shrink from twelve to just five.

Keith Urban emerges as country’s top nominee in the second round, as he vies for both the Male Artist and the Country Artist of 2018 at this year’s ceremony.

The “Never Comin’ Down” hitmaker competes against Bruno Mars, Drake, Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes for the overall Male title. Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett round out the Country category.

You can vote now online, ahead of the November 11 ceremony. which will air for the first time on E!.

