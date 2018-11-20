The Pie People Want . . . Apple?

I’m not sure what I would call a Thanksgiving without pumpkin pie . . . but apparently a lot of people would call it “better.” A survey asked people for their opinions on different Thanksgiving foods, and believe it or not, the type of pie that the most people want is . . . apple. It got 42% of the vote, versus 39% for pumpkin and 19% for pecan. The survey also found people would rather have regular green beans than green bean casserole ( I don’t know about that, I LOVE ME SOME GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE!) . . . and they’re split 50-50 on stuffing versus mac and cheese. Happy Thanksgiving ya’ll 🙂