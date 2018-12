The Salvation Army in Peoria does SO much for our community.

Not only do they help the homeless, they also provide for and empower children along with helping during disasters.

Donations can be made at:

One of the 40 kettle locations.

By mailing to 401 NE Adams Street, Peoria, Illinois 61603

Online at peoriasalvationarmy.org

Text PEORIA to 91999