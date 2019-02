Shamrock Shake Season Has Arrived at McDonald’s

It’s just one day after Valentine’s Day, which means . . . time to move on to St. Patrick’s Day. And that means . . . McDonald’s just officially brought back the Shamrock Shake for the season. They’ll be available through March 24th. If you want to see if a store near you has them stocked already, there’s a feature on the McDonald’s app where you pop in your ZIP code and it hunts them down.