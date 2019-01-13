The Snow Plows Continue Into Sunday

The Peoria area is seeing about 10 inches of snow and the snow plows are out in force.

Sie Maroon with Peoria Public works says the primary roads are in drivable conditions.

“We are really getting into the residential routes to start plowing to get people mobile by tomorrow,” said Maroon.

With the snow accumulation exceeding the expected amounts from Friday, Maroon says that will not affect the plows.

“Our job is to open up the streets and get them mobile and that’s what we plan to do,” said Maroon.

As the plows move into the residential streets, parking bans are still in place for some areas until further notice.