“The Voice” recap: The top 13 singers perform

The Voice was live on Monday, with the top 13 artists competing for America's vote, advised by their coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson. Two artists will be sent home on Tuesday, based on America's vote.

On Monday, each artist took the stage with a special dedication.

Here are the highlights of Monday night’s show:

Team Blake’s Chris Kroeze kicked things off with his version of The Beatles’ “Let It Be,” dedicated to Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old from Chris’ hometown of Baron County, Wisconsin, who is missing and presumed kidnapped following the murder of her parents in their home. After the performance, Blake praised Chris for the effort he put into the song.

DeAndre Nico, also from Team Adam, dedicated MercyMe’s “I Can Only Imagine” to his girlfriend Crystal, who suffered a miscarriage while Nico was performing in the knockout rounds. Adam was pleased with the performance, calling DeAndre “an amazing singer” with a sound uniquely his own.

Kymberli Joye, representing Kelly’s team, tackled Rihanna’s “Diamonds” as a message to her younger sister that she could accomplish anything to which she set her mind. During rehearsals, Kelly noted that Kymberli’s strength was not in her range, but her ability to break hearts with her voice. After the performance, Kelly said Kymberli “loves to sing,” and it shows.

Team Jennifer’s Kennedy Holmes, the youngest contestant in the competition at 13-years-old, delivered a touching cover of Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings,” dedicated to her parents, who are “everything” to her. The performance brought all four coaches to their feet, with JHud calling it “beautiful in every way.”

Sandyredd, also from Jennifer’s team, fought back tears as she sang Boyz II Men’s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” which she dedicated to her mother who died of cancer. During rehearsals, Jennifer urged Sandyredd not to be afraid to let her emotions come out in the song. Hudson was moved by the performance, telling the singer “it took us to the depths of your hurt.”

Team Kelly’s, Chevel Shepherd, 16, delivered a feisty version of Little Big Town’s “Little White Church,” which she sent out to her dad. Once again, all four coaches were on their feet, after which Kelley declared, “You are so magnificent!” Even Adam couldn’t contain his excitement over the performance, calling the teen “so awesome and so talented.”

Team JHud’s MaKenzie Thomas — who made it to the top 13 after failing to get any chair turns last season — dedicated Monday’s performance to the lady who gave her a second chance: her coach. Her take on Jennifer’s “I am Changing,” from Dreamgirls, earned Hudson’s seal of approval. She called MaKenzie’s voice “crystal clear” and “beautiful,” adding, “I can’t get enough of it.”

Soulful country singer Kirk Jay, representing Team Blake, tackled Lonestar’s “I’m Already There,” which he dedicated to his mom — who was in the audience watching him perform live for the very first time. Jay earned the night’s third standing ovation from the coaches, including Jennifer, who called him “Bad, bad, bad, bad, bad.”

Team Adam’s 14-year-old powerhouse Reagan Strange closed out the show with Lauren Daigle’s “You Say.” dedicated to her grandparents. After noting during rehearsals that she wanted to be “just like [The Voice season 4 winner] Danielle Bradbery,” Strange got to video chat with her idol — whose song, “Worth It” she sang to make it into the top 13. Danielle told Regan to “Have fun, be yourself and good luck.” Afterwards, Reagan’s coach said she “epitomized everything that this show stands for,” explaining, “The clarity” of what she does is “astounding “and “fills the entire room.”

The Voice returns Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

