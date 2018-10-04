This Is Country Music: Brad Paisley to open free grocery store to help Nashvillians

ABC/Image Group LABrad Paisley and his wife Kimberly are working to open a new, free grocery story to help the Nashville community.

Known as The Store, the non-profit will help individuals and families for a year as they fight to become self-sufficient. The innovative concept is patterned after the 100-year-old Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara, California.

“We took our boys to Unity Shoppe to teach them about serving others and giving back to people in need,” Brad explains. “And we came away surprised by what the organization had taught us.”

“Most people don’t want handouts,” he adds. “They want dignity and respect. Most people want to become self-sufficient.”

Brad’s alma mater, Belmont University, provided the property for the project, which will be located nearby in the bustling 12South neighborhood of Nashville.

The Store is currently fundraising in advance of its anticipated groundbreaking next year. If you’d like to give, you can find out more at TheStore.org.

