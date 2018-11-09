This Isn’t Creepy At All!

Look, I’m not someone who’s ever going to turn down FREE SOUP. But this MIGHT be the one case where I’d pass.

A woman in New York City just tweeted out a post that someone made on her neighborhood message board. And we’ll just let it speak for itself . . .

Quote, “Someone keeps delivering soup to my house with a note that says ‘soup for my perfect little soup boy.’ I appreciate the free food but I don’t like soup. Please stop.”

As far as we know, the source of the soup is still a mystery . . . and it’s also unclear what makes the guy getting the soup a, quote, “perfect little soup boy.”