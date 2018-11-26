Thousands Without Power After Sunday Blizzard

The Blizzard of 2018 left 18,160 Ameren Illinois customers without power. The peak number of outages was reported as of 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Deatta Jones, Ameren Illinois Division One Director of Electric and Gas Operations, said the main culprits are broken poles and fallen trees and limbs on power lines.

Ameren Illinois’ Division One includes the Peoria area along with LaSalle, Galesburg and Kewanee. Jones said Peoria and LaSalle were hardest hit. Jones says the outages are scattered and not affecting any one major concentrated area.

Jones said power to nearly 3,300 customers had been restored as of 6 a.m. Monday. But, it’s too early to tell how long it would take before power is fully restored.

“We haven’t been able to get enough information because of the conditions and the dark overnight,” Jones said. “We need daylight and little bit better conditions and we’ll get a better idea of what our true damages are.”

Jones says it had been a difficult time for crews working Sunday and Sunday night into early Monday morning. Jones said the first reports of outages came in around 2 p.m. Sunday.

“We had a number of road closures throughout our area and at least a dozen of our line trucks have gotten stuck and we had to pull ourselves out because tow trucks were not running,” Jones said. Jones also said snow plows had not been on roads where the utility was affected the worst during the peak hours of the storm. That made it difficult for crews to get to where they needed to be.

“Our buckets can withstand the winds we have right now,” Jones said, “so it is safe for (crews) to do what they’re doing.”

Jones says about 180 people were working overnight with about 145 “fresh resources” being available Monday. Also, 100 workers from Tennessee will be helping with the restoration effort Tuesday.

Jones, however, does not it expect it to take the four days necessary to fully restore power after the 2015 ice storm.

“In that ice storm we had over 68,000 customers out,” Jones said. “I don’t believe it will be as significant as that storm was.”

Jones says the best suggestion for customers without power is to go to a friend’s or relative’s house that does have power.

“Keep the refrigerator closed and unplug electronics including computers to avoid a power surge when the power comes back on,” Jones said.

“We know it’s cold but we’re working as fast as we can and getting the resources moved in to get it cleaned up.”