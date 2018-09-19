Three Dead After I-39 Crash

A fiery crash between two semi tractor trailers on I-39 in McLean County has killed three people, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday on I-39 near Hudson, north of Bloomington-Normal.

A witness told the Bloomington Pantagraph it appears a northbound semi crossed the median, striking another semi. Photos from the scene indicate at least of the vehicles caught fire.

Bloomington Pantagraph/Photo Editor David Proeber

State Police have confirmed three fatalities. An investigation continues and cleanup continues.

Traffic in both directions of I-39 is being rerouted around the Hudson exit.

(This story will be updated)

 

