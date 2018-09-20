Three Dead In Maryland Shooting

(AP) – A spokeswoman for Rite Aid says a shooting has taken place on the campus of a company distribution center in Aberdeen, Maryland.

Spokeswoman Susan Henderson told The Associated Press on Thursday morning that the shooting happened at a support facility adjacent to a larger building.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that three people have been killed in the shooting. The law enforcement official has knowledge of the shooting but wasn’t authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The official stressed that the number is based on preliminary information.

Henderson says authorities are at the scene and the company is cooperating with the investigation.

She says the company has no further information to share.

