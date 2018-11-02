Three Retired Priests Removed From Public Ministry

Three retired priests within the Catholic Diocese of Peoria have been removed from public ministry.

Bishop Daniel Jenky announced the decision Thursday after unanimous advice of the Diocesan Review Commission.

The three priests, Fr. George Hiland, Fr. Duane Leclercq and Fr. John Onderko, each have “credible allegations” of sexual abuse of a minor, according to a news release from the Diocese.

Hiland is alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor approximately 50 years ago. Leclercq is alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor approximately 30 years ago. Onderko is alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor approximately 55 years ago.

Effective immediately, Hiland, Leclercq and Onderko can no longer function as Catholic priests in any public capacity, wear clerical garb or the Roman collar, and are to refrain from using the title Reverend or Father.

The Diocese says the allegations have been reported to the proper state’s attorneys.

Hiland’s assignments while serving in the Diocese of Peoria included: St. Stephen, Streator (1958-1971), St. Patrick, Arlington (1971-1976), St. John the Baptist, Fairbury and St. James, Forrest (1976-1992), St. Patrick, Dwight (1992-1994), Senior Status (1994).

Leclercq’s assignments included: Holy Trinity, Bloomington (1964-1968), St. Mark, Peoria (1968-1971), St. Mary, Moline (1971-1973), St. Vincent de Paul, Peoria (1973-1976), Sacre Coeur, Creve Coeur (1976-1979), St. Edward, Chillicothe (1979-1982), Director of Teens Encounter Christ, with residence at St. Bernard, Peoria (1982-1983), St. John, Clinton and St. Patrick, Wapella (1983-1989), St. Teresa, Earlville (1989-1991), St. Boniface, Peoria (1991-1994), St. Patrick, Dwight (1994), St. Patrick, LaSalle (1994-2003), Sacred Heart, Granville and St. Patrick, Hennepin (2003-2008), Senior Status (2008).

Onderko’s assignments included: St. Hyacinth, LaSalle (1962), Sacre Coeur, Creve Coeur (1962-1965), St. Hyacinth (1965-1980), Holy Cross, Mendota and Sts. Peter and Paul, Peterstown (1980-1981), St. Mary, Moline (1981-1993), Resurrection, LaSalle (1993-2005), Senior Status (2005).

The Diocese of Peoria says it remains committed, under Jenky’s direction, to maintaining a safe environment for all children. According to the Diocese news release, “The implementation of the current safe environment program used within the Diocese has made an important impact on the safety of the children in the Catholic faith communities throughout the 26 counties of the diocese.”

The Diocese’s statement concludes, “Bishop Jenky continues to pray daily for all victims of sexual abuse and apologizes and prays that the Lord will heal the wounds resulting from this abuse.”