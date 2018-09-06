Tim McGraw adds some “Gravity” to the National Geographic doc “Free Solo”

ABC/Image Group LA Tim McGraw has written and recorded a new song for the upcoming National Geographic documentary, Free Solo.

The song, “Gravity,” was co-written with Lori McKenna, the singer/songwriter behind Tim’s huge hit, “Humble and Kind.” You can go behind the scenes of the recording session for the track — and hear a brief snippet of it — in a short clip Tim has posted to his socials.

The Free Solo film follows climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to climb “El Captian,” Yosemite National Park’s 3,000-foot-high rock formation, without a rope. It opens in theaters September 28.

