Tim McGraw adds some “Gravity” to the National Geographic doc “Free Solo”

Tim McGraw has written and recorded a new song for the upcoming National Geographic documentary, Free Solo.
The song, “Gravity,” was co-written with Lori McKenna, the singer/songwriter behind Tim’s huge hit, “Humble and Kind.” You can go behind the scenes of the recording session for the track — and hear a brief snippet of it — in a short clip Tim has posted to his socials.
Proud to let you know about a song I wrote with the amazing @LoriMckennaMA. “Gravity” is for the documentary ‘Free Solo’ about @alexhonnold and his pursuit to free solo climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. Can’t wait to see this one in theaters this fall. Check it out! #FreeSolo #Gravity
The Free Solo film follows climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to climb “El Captian,” Yosemite National Park’s 3,000-foot-high rock formation, without a rope. It opens in theaters September 28.
