Tim McGraw adds some “Gravity” to the National Geographic doc “Free Solo”

ABC/Image Group LA Tim McGraw has written and recorded a new song for the upcoming National Geographic documentary, Free Solo.

The song, “Gravity,” was co-written with Lori McKenna, the singer/songwriter behind Tim’s huge hit, “Humble and Kind.” You can go behind the scenes of the recording session for the track — and hear a brief snippet of it — in a short clip Tim has posted to his socials.

The Free Solo film follows climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to climb “El Captian,” Yosemite National Park’s 3,000-foot-high rock formation, without a rope. It opens in theaters September 28.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jason Aldean offers fans “a good groove” with new single “A Girl Like You” Is “She Got the Best of Me” about Luke Combs’ love life? The “Hurricane” hitmaker’s interesting answer Dolly Parton becomes first country music artist to be named MusiCares Person of the Year Lady A leaves longtime record label to sign with Big Machine Who are Luke Bryan’s “College GameDay” picks? Find out live on Saturday “O, say can you see…her again?” Carly Pearce may be NASCAR’s most popular anthem singer
Comments